It's official: Kansas City's Country Club Plaza under new ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — HP Village Management officially finalized its purchase of Kansas City's Country Club Plaza in an announcement Monday morning.

The Plaza had been under the ownership of a partnership of Macerich and Taubman Centers since 2016. Terms of HP Village's Plaza purchase were not immediately disclosed.

"We are thrilled to be the new stewards of this beloved destination of Kansas City and restoring the jewel of the Midwest," Ray W. Washburne, president of HP Village Management, said in a release Monday.

Washburne will be joined by other leaders in the company, as well as city officials, during a news conference later Monday morning.

"For our family, this is a legacy investment, and we are joined by several prominent local and regional families who are passionate about returning the Plaza to its national historical status," Washburne said.

President of the Plaza District Council Kate Marshall shared in a newsletter last week that she met with HP Village Associates representatives and that they have "only the best intentions at heart" for the area.

"We have enjoyed meeting and hearing from Kansas Citians who are equally passionate about restoring this treasured community asset," Washburne said. "The County Club Plaza holds very special memories for many in Kansas City and the entire Midwest. We are eager to transform the Plaza back into a place that everyone can be proud of and enjoy for many more generations to come."

Last week, KSHB 41 asked its viewers what they are most looking forward to in the new Plaza. We received more than 600 responses, with many suggesting new amenities and a focus on pedestrians.

One of the most frequent comments surrounded the issue of making sure the new Plaza is safe and welcoming.

"The safety, security and enjoyment of Plaza visitors is our highest priority," Washburne said. "We plan to immediately invest in increased security measures as we work to create a more vibrant and active environment by reprogramming the retail and restaurant mix that will serve the Kansas City community.

HP Village has tabbed Stephen Summers to oversee leasing efforts on the Plaza. Summers said the new ownership will work toward adding "unique, local and national, chef-driven food and beverage destinations and elevated fashion retail."

"Country Club Plaza is a historic and world-class asset deserving of the best brands in the world, and we look forward to bringing them to Kansas City," Summers said. "We are also excited to partner with the best local and national culinary minds to elevate the food and beverage scene in County Club Plaza."

