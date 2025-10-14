'It's relief, it's disbelief': Leader in KC Jewish community speaks on release of 20 Israeli hostages

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter JuYeon Kim covers agricultural issues and the fentanyl crisis. Share your story idea with JuYeon .

Monday marked a monumental day in the Middle East with as new hopes of peace break through.

20 Israeli hostages taken more than two years ago by Hamas were released to return home.

Neta Meltzer, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau AJC, says while it is still hard to fully process the magnitude of this historic agreement, she is relieved to see the hostages back on Israeli soil.

“It’s always going to be bittersweet," Meltzer said. "I mean, I know that the State of Israel would’ve done whatever it needed to do to get the hostages home. So an agreement that sees these individuals back and home with their families with their friends, that is the most important thing."

Celebration of the return of the hostages were also met with disappointment. So far, only four of the 28 deceased hostages have been returned to Israel.

“It’s obviously heartbreaking, you know," Meltzer said. "I think that all of the families who lost loved ones — they need that closure, they need that dignity, they deserve to bury their loved ones at home. And so we will want to see that discrepancy resolved. We want all of those hostages home as well."

After visiting and speaking in Israel Monday, President Trump stood with world leaders at a peace summit in Egypt. The president called for a new era of harmony in the Middle East.

The release of hostages is part of the ceasefire deal. In exchange, the Israeli's will release nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The ceasefire is just the first phase in a 20-point plan aimed at lasting peace.

President Trump said he is confident this ceasefire will hold.

“There’s no telling if we would have gotten to this point without the involvement of the United States and other parties, so it’s just gratitude,” said Meltzer. “I know that the only way forward is together. Everyone working together to ensure mutual safety, mutual security, mutual dignity. And so I have hope.”