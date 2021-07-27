J. Rieger & Co. opening Electric Park Garden Bar in fall 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — J. Rieger & Co. is trying to one-up itself with a new attraction and a nod to Kansas City history.

The local spirits producer already boasts a giant, shiny slide inside its East Bottoms distillery.

Now, J. Rieger & Co. hopes Kansas Citians will come visit Electric Park Garden Bar — a new space set to open this fall.

The 11,000-square-foot park-like setting will feature turf, professional landscaping and mature trees. Reclaimed brick pavers (which once comprised the road that ran through the property) will also be used in the design.

Larger parties will enjoy multiple 10-person fire pit areas, a swing set table and a more private pergola area rentable for up to 20 guests.

The Electric Park Garden Bar will feature two main areas.

The first is an open-air patio with its own free-standing bar and a cocktail menu unique to the space.

In homage to the distillery's amusement park roots, the seasonal patio bar will feature nostalgic flavors in a variety of formats including frozen cocktails, boozy snow cones, draft cocktails and cocktail floats.

Guests will also be able to grab a bite to eat at the patio's food trailer with a number of unique, approachable dishes.

GastingerWalker& Food, drinks with a nostalgic theme park nod to be served at J. Rieger & Co.'s new Electric Park Garden Bar

The patio will be open April through November. Pet owners are welcome to bring their dogs so long as they are leashed.

The second space which will complete the garden bar is an indoor-outdoor atrium.

It will operate in tandem with J. Reiger & Co. tasting room in terms of menu and hours.

Visitors are invited to enjoy the atrium's large glass windows, which can be open on nice days, or fully enclosed when the weather is less agreeable.

J. Rieger & Co. said the space will be ideal for game day, with lounge seating and three large TVs.

The bar is named after Electric Park, an amusement park that once stood in the neighborhood.

It's even rumored that Walt Disney drew inspiration from Electric Park for his parks.

The original park was owned and operated by the Heim brothers, who also ran a brewery out of the J. Rieger & Co. building.

J. Rieger & Co. said it is hiring for several positions at Electric Park Garden Bar, including servers, cooks and bartenders.

The distiller is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

