Jackknifed semi closes NB I-635 at Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jackknifed semi blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 just past the Missouri River Thursday morning.

Crews were called after 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the crash near Horizons Parkway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to use a different route.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

