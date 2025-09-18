Jackknifed semi closes NB I-635 at Missouri River

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jackknifed semi blocked the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 just past the Missouri River Thursday morning.

Crews were called after 9:30 a.m. Thursday on the crash near Horizons Parkway.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking motorists to use a different route.

TRAFFIC ALERT (PLATTE COUNTY) - I-635 NB CLOSED. PAST HORIZONS PKWY. USE ALT ROUTE. pic.twitter.com/iSRvGapHhT — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) September 18, 2025

This is a developing story and may be updated.

