Jackson County election officials remove illegal voter who allegedly voted in November 2024 election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Secretary of State’s Office Wednesday “commended” the action of the Jackson County Election Board to remove an illegal immigrant who allegedly voted in the November 2024 election.

Secretary Denny Hoskins said the effort helps to “strengthen voter roll integrity.”

“Missouri law is clear: only United States citizens are eligible to register and vote in our elections,” Hoskins said in a statement. “It is neither acceptable nor legal for a non-citizen to vote.”

Additional information about the illegal voter was not included in a press release Wednesday.

It was also unclear if any criminal charges had been filed.

“The Jackson County Board of Election Commissioners takes our responsibility in maintaining accurate voter rolls very seriously,” Jackson County Election Board Director Tammy Brown said in the release. “We want the voters in Jackson County to be assured we are dedicated to keeping our voter rolls as clean as possible and are dedicated to running fair and accurate elections in accordance with federal and state laws.”

—