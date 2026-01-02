Jackson County extends 2025 property tax payment deadline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County has extended the deadline for residents to pay their 2025 property taxes.

Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota announced the extended deadline in a news release today, due to the delays in the mailing of tax bills.

Typically tax bills are mailed in mid-November, in 2025, the mailing process was not completed until December 15th.

Some taxpayers may not have received their bill until late December, even December 31st.

Several factors contributed to the delay, but County Executive LeVota says people should not be penalized for something beyond their control. "This extension is about fairness, accountability, and making sure residents have a reasonable opportunity to pay their taxes without added burden, " LeVota says.

Under the extension:



If a taxpayer was not able to make payment by December 31, 2025, they can make payment either in person or postmarked by January 31.

In-person payments for 2025 property tax bills will be accepted through Friday January 30, 2026.

Mailed payments will be accepted if postmarked by Saturday, January 31, 2026.



Online payments cannot be accepted after December 31, 2025.

The deadline extension applies only to 2025 property tax bills.

Residents with questions about their bills or payment option can contact the Collection Department or visit the County's official website.