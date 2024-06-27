Jackson County Family Court hosted reunification day for families after successful treatments

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Jackson County Family Court hosted a Family Unity Day on Thursday. It's purpose was to celebrate the reunification of parents and children who have been separated by the state for protection.

JuYeon Kim

For Crystal Kent, having her children again was the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I went through a pretty rough patch in 2018," Kent said. "Raymond was 10-months-old and got involved due to some poor choices that I made. An addiction that I developed while going through a divorce. I wanted to see him so much, but then it broke my heart to walk away from my baby, who should not be wondering, 'Where has this lady been?'"

For six years, she missed out on her children's milestones. She is determined to reclaim the lost time in years to come.

“A blessing that they were young enough that some of the stuff that they missed, they don’t remember with me… I’ve turned it around in time to be here for life,” said Kent.

Parents were publicly recognized at the event for their hard work and dedication to change their life trajectories.

Many of them underwent treatment to get to where they are.

“It can involve some type of substance abuse treatment, it can involve mental health treatment, it can also just provide assistance with housing,” said Jackson County Judge Jennifer Phillips.

Phillips hopes the event can also provide hope for other families still in the system.

“The resources that they gave us, the programs that they more or less forced me into to begin with, have changed everything,” said Kent.