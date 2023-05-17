Jackson County in need of lifeguards to oversee its 2 public beaches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County is in need of lifeguards to help keep its two lake beaches open at Longview Lake and Blue Springs Lake.

According to the county’s parks and rec department, the county has been fighting through an ongoing lifeguard shortage over the past three years.

"There's no doubt in that thousand of lifeguards are needed throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area and Jackson County throughout the summer, whether it be indoor facilities, outdoor facilities, beaches,” explained Tina Spallo, superintendent of recreation at Jackson County Parks and Rec. "We really need to get some of those applications in, get those folks certified and trained and have them come out to the beach and in workforce."

Spallo said the department need to hire six to eight lifeguards between now and Memorial Day weekend or it'll have to delay the opening of its Blue Springs beach. The lifeguard shortage led the department to close the Blue Springs beach in 2021 and last year opening day was delayed. The department estimates the thousands of people who visit the beaches on weekends during the summer months will be impacted by this shortage.

"We're looking at opening Longview Lake for the entire season, that's not going to be an issue, but unless we get more guards, we will have to look at not opening Blue Springs Lake, defer its opening for a couple of weeks,” Spallo said. “That's what we did last year and it worked out very well, but we really want to get that facility open for all the folks that live out in eastern Jackson County.”

If you're looking for a summer job, just go to Jackson County’s website. Lifeguards must be 16 years or older and are being offered $15 an hour, the county will also help with the lifeguard certification process.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Clay County — which said it doesn't have lifeguards at its public beaches. Johnson County said it oversees two beaches — Shawnee Mission Park Beach and the Kill Creek Park Beach — and are looking at modifying their hours because of the lifeguard shortage.