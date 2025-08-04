Jackson County judge sets Sept. 30 date for Frank White Jr. recall election

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court judge has moved back the recall election of County Executive Frank White Jr.

In an order Monday morning, Judge Marty W. Seaton set the new election date for Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Voters will be asked whether or not to recall White.

LINK | Read the ruling

Jackson County Legislative Chairman DaRon McGee released a statement Monday morning following the judge's ruling.

"I applaud the court's decision to upload our County Charter and honor the will of the voters," McGee said in the statement. "Today's ruling sends a clear message that the people of Jackson County - not political maneuvering - will decide this recall."

Jackson County Election Board Republican Director Tammy Brown told KSHB 41 News the board is working on a schedule to complete the Sept. 30 election.

"We'll get it done. We can do it," Brown said. "We wanted a judge's decision and now we have it."

Brown says they usually need 10 weeks to build out an election. Despite only eight weeks between Monday's ruling and Sept. 30, Brown says election workers will work overtime to conduct the election.

KSHB 41 News reporter Alyssa Jackson filed a report on Friday as the judge took testimony from parties in the case. You can watch her report in the video player below.

Recall election date for Frank White will be set by judge next week

After voters turned in a verified petition earlier this summer seeking to recall White, the Jackson County Legislature set a recall election date of Aug. 26, 2025.

Almost immediately after setting the date, questions emerged as to whether election officials would be able to meet deadlines in setting up the election.

That led to a civil filing from the Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County election boards seeking to ask a judge to delay the election until Nov. 4, 2025.

At about the same time, a group of Jackson County taxpayers filed a civil suit calling for the recall election date of Aug. 26 to be maintained.

Last month, a judge combined the two lawsuits. Monday’s order was the outcome of a hearing held Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—