Jackson County judge throws out $4M verdict in Blue Springs transgender lawsuit case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has thrown out a $4 million verdict in a case against the Blue Springs R-IV School District.

In December 2021, a jury found the district was liable for sex discrimination against a transgender student.

The district had denied the student from using the boys' restrooms and locker rooms. The incidents happened at the Delta Woods Middle School and the Freshman Center.

According to court documents, the student participated in boys' physical education and athletics in the middle school.

This included the boys' football team and track team.

Still, the student had to use seperate, single person unisex bathroom outside of the boys' locker room because the district refused to give him access to the boys' locker rooms.

A jury found the district owed the student more than $4 million in damages.

In the ruling by Judge Cory L. Atkins, he ruled that the student did not prove he was discriminated against based on his sex. Atkins conditionally granted a new trial in the case.

—