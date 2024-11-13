Jackson County, Kansas City announce agreement on municipal jail site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County and Kansas City, Missouri, officials announced Wednesday they agreed on a site for a new municipal jail after recommendations from city and county staff and consultants.

The city will pay the county $2.3 million for land on the county's new detention center site being built near Interstate 70 and U.S. 40 Highway.

The new Jackson County Adult Detention Center is scheduled to open in 2026.

People arrested by Kansas City, Missouri, police have been taken to jails in Vernon and Johnson counties in Missouri.

"There are people sometimes who say, ‘There is no jail in Kansas City.’ Not quite accurate," said KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas. "If somebody goes out and shoots somebody tonight, there is a place for them to go. If somebody actually goes out and does something lesser but still serious, the city of Kansas City still has lockup and still addresses, actually, a good number of people. So still call 911. We still have the police going out to investigate crimes; there is not anarchy."

Additionally, the city used a behavioral center for a time to house inmates

“Today’s agreement is a significant step forward in addressing the needs of both Kansas City and Jackson County detainees,” County Executive Frank White Jr. said in a news release. “I commend City Councilmember Crispin Rea for his leadership and vision in making this agreement a reality. I also want to recognize the hard work and dedication of city and county staff, who have worked diligently to bring us to this point. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to public safety and responsible governance.”

Rea praised the efforts of White to get a deal done for the municipal detention center.

“County Executive Frank White Jr. has shown exceptional leadership and commitment to our community by working collaboratively to secure a fair and balanced deal for the new municipal detention center,” Rea said in the release. “His thoughtful approach in considering the needs of our neighborhoods and ensuring transparency throughout this process has set a high standard for how we move forward together on critical projects. We appreciate his dedication to creating safe, equitable solutions for all residents.”

The city council passed an ordinance accepting the terms of the land sale and authorizing the execution of the contract.

The Jackson County Legislature also will consider the approval of the sale agreement.

