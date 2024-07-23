Jackson County legislator introduces ordinance to restrict firearm access for those 21 and under

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo — A news Jackson County ordinance would make it illegal for minors to have access to firearms.

It was introduced by Jackson County legislator Manny Abarca during Monday’s legislature meeting.

He says it comes after months of conversations and input from local law enforcement.

Chris Morrison

"Right now, there’s no provision that disallows them, minors, from possessing these firearms," Abarca said. "And so they have asked for anything that they can help to curb the potential violence that could ensue after a weapon is brandished or flashed because these situations happen far too often."

KSHB 41 asked Abarca about the legality of laws with age restrictions.

He expects some pushback from Second Amendment supporters.

“We do have the ability. Whether or not the state will challenge us or not on the allowance of these things to go into place will come up," he said. "And so, it is an opportunity for the Attorney General to say to Missouri to challenge us on these laws, but again, what does that say about his focus and priority — is it about keeping people safe? Or is it about protecting guns? The reality of whether or not this is legal, I’ll leave that up to our court system to figure out."

Chris Morrison

Parker Barreth, a junior at Olathe East High School, says it is hard to imagine a future with no gun violence.

But enacting potential laws like this ordinance can only help.

"I guess we’ll just have to kind of wait and see what that actually does to how we live, but there’s nothing I can really say for sure," Barreth said.

Like many Gen-Zers, Barreth does not know a world without gun violence.

"It was hard dealing with the loss of one of my really close friends," Barreth said. "If she never had a gun, none of this would’ve happened."

After losing best friend in middle school to suicide, Barreth found community in Students Demand Actions at Olathe East.

There, many of her classmates are still struggling with the trauma of March 2022.

"They were there for the shooting of Olathe East, so they understand what guns are capable of doing," Barreth said. "I hear stories from the seniors and the juniors, and they’re saying like, 'Yeah, no, it was awful. Like, I still have nightmares about that.'"

Barreth says young people often lack the maturity to handle the responsibility that comes with taking care of a gun.

It would be helpful for lawmakers to put those barriers in place.

"Hopefully people will have less thoughts about purchasing firearm," Barreth said.

The ordinance was referred to the Rules Committee during Monday’s meeting.

Abarca says there will be additional provision that are introduced in the coming weeks that pertain to the responsibility on adults who transfer weapons to children.

