Jackson County makes County Assessor role an elected office

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fallout of the 2023 Jackson County property assessment cycle continued Tuesday night.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Jackson County citizens overwhelmingly approved making the County Assessor an elected position.

More than 90 percent of voters said yes.

“Tonight, Jackson County made history," Jackson County Legislature Chairman DaRon McGee said in a news release. "Voters put the power where it belongs, in the hands of the people. By electing our assessor, residents will finally have a direct say in how property is assessed and how their tax dollars are managed. This is a victory for homeowners, renters, small businesses, and for rebuilding trust in local government.”

The margin of passage mirrors that of a Sept. 30 recall election in which voters - frustrated by the property assessment process - overwhelmingly recalled Jackson County Executive Frank White.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

