Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker won’t seek re-election in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In an emotional announcement Thursday, Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker announced she will not seek re-election when her current term ends in 2024.

“Today, I am announcing that I will not seek another term as Jackson County Prosecutor,” Peters Baker said. “I did not come to that decision lightly and my decision has nothing to do with my passion for justice or my love for this community.”

She said she does not plan to run for another office.

Her last day in office is set for Jan. 3, 2025.

Peters Baker spoke about the parts of the job that aren't as glamorous, including essentially being on call every day for the last 12 years.

"My farm-girl worth ethic only allows performance of this job at 110 percent. Jackson County deserves - and needs that pace," she said. "My family deserves my attention too, and more than I’m used to giving them. I’m ready for a different pace."

She also spoke about how the toll of violence - Kansas City, Missouri, continues to navigate a high murder rate - can have on anyone in the office.

"There's another side that isn't often seen," Peters Baker said. "The time away from family. The loss of anonymity. The time spent pondering death threats. The mental gymnastics involved in making difficult decisions - which come almost daily. And the hardest of all, carrying the toll of violence."

Peters Baker was appointed as prosecutor in 2011 before winning election to the position with Jackson County voters in November 2012.

During Thursday’s announcement, Peters Baker said her announcement has been in the works for several months and had originally thought this could be her last term.

“I leave this office stronger than what I found it,” Peters Baker said. “I will be forever grateful to the people of Jackson County for this experience of a lifetime.”

