Jackson County puts up old jail site in downtown Kansas City up for sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County is offering nearly an entire downtown city block up for sale.

The former Jackson County Detention Center and several surrounding county-owned buildings are being offered up for sale through a competitive bidding process.

With the opening of the new Jackson County Detention Center, the county determined it no longer needs the property. Some county offices remain in buildings on the block, but plans are underway to relocate those to other facilities.

The property is located between Locust and Cherry streets and 13th and 14th streets.

By declaring the property surplus and offering it through a competitive bidding process, Jackson County looks to maximize the value of the taxpayer-owned assets while providing an opportunity to return the property to productive use.

Proposals must be submitted by Nov. 24, 2026.

Interested parties can review the property details, solicitation documents and submission requirements through Jackson County's online bidding portal. Those who have not previously participated in the process must create a free account to access the information and submit a proposal.

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