Jackson County residents invited to 3 listening sessions on future of KCATA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature has invited the public to three listening sessions on the future of regional transit.

The listening sessions are designed to allow the community to share their experiences, concerns and ideas.

Feedback will help inform future discussions and policy recommendations aimed at improving transit options throughout the county.

Legislator Vanessa Huskey emphasized the importance of community participation.

"Regional transit impacts every corner of our county. Whether you ride transit daily, occasionally, or would like to see expanded transportation options, your voice matters," Huskey said. "We want to hear what is working, what needs improvement and what residents envision for the future of mobility in Jackson County."

Residents can attend any session. All begin at 6 p.m.



Tuesday, July 7 | The Co-Op at the Table

3609 SW State Route 7, Blue Springs, Missouri, 64014

Tuesday, July 14 | Westside Event Space

101 SW 12th Street, Oak Grove, Missouri, 64075

Tuesday, July 28 | Mid-Continent Public Library

6131 Raytown Road, Raytown, Missouri, 64133



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