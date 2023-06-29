Jackson County Sheriff's Office looking for missing juveniles

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find two missing juveniles.

15 year-old Kevin L. Durham Jr. and 17 -year-old Alex Martez Madrigal Harbin were last seen in the area of Gregory and Lee's Summit Road in Lee's Summit around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Kevin was wearing a black hoodie and is around 5 feet, 2 inches tall. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Alex was wearing a tan hoodie and carrying a laundry bag. He is about 6 feet tall and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen either of them, or have information about where they are, contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 816-541-8017.