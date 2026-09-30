INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota held a town hall Tuesday night in Independence to explain how and when taxpayers will get money back after properties were overassessed in 2023 and 2024.

Jackson County taxpayers can now look online for their estimated property tax credit

Taxpayers learned their properties were assessed at more than 15% during those years.

LeVota broke down how residents can look up an estimate of their tax credit in a searchable online database.

"What you see on the website is going to be an estimate," he told the crowd. "Your final tax credit will be on your bill and your bill is coming in November," LeVota said.

The county hired Dev Net to build the searchable database. Homeowners can look up their property and see an estimated credit amount. Taxpayers will receive the credit over the next three years.

Some homeowners fall into special circumstances when it comes to the tax credits, including those who no longer own the property they owned during the overassessment period.

"Since I don't own the property anymore, my big question was, 'How will I get my money?"' Jackson County taxpayer Jim Slusher said.

LeVota said taxpayers in that situation have 45 days to give the county their new address.

Slusher said he believes the county is working to make things right.

"I feel like we were all scammed in the beginning, but now they are being honest with us and trying to make it right," Slusher said.

Not all taxpayers are satisfied, however. Tammi Sandifer, another Jackson County taxpayer, said she wants full accountability and more.

"They shouldn't even have taken it in the first place," Sandifer said.

Sandifer also raised the question of whether taxpayers would receive interest on the money owed to them.

"I really want money back in my pocket," she said. "Are they going to give interest on it too?"

Taxpayers will receive their final tax credit on their November 1st bill.

To look up your property on the website, click here.

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