Jackson County votes to postpone reclassification of short-term rental properties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature voted to postpone reclassifying short-term rentals from residential to commercial properties for this assessment period (about two years) after hearing testimony Wednesday.

The reclassification would've significantly raised the homeowners' taxes, in some cases, up to 32%.

"To suddenly have to come up with an extra 10-grand, $1,000 a month in some cases, who has that?" said Jaymi Zehms, a short-term rental owner.

Andrae Hannon Jaymi Zehms said her property taxes on her short-term rental went from $5-thousand to $12-thousand.

Zehms and Laura Williams, another short-term rental owner, testified at the hearing, bringing evidence and personal stories to make their case.

"I showed them the actual mailing that we got that showed them that we were not notified of a commercial reclassification," Williams said.

The Legislature's vote to delay the reclassification will be upheld by the Jackson County Executive, providing temporary relief while officials work on a long-term solution.

Jackson County Legislator Sean Smith wants to draw a clear line between commercial and residential properties.

"If we can convert these to commercial, what about people who are working from home? What about people who might have a home-based business?" Smith said.

The decision gives rental owners like Williams and Zehms a chance to breathe easier, for now.

"It's a relief," Williams said. "We get to stay alive for a little while longer."

Andrae Hannon Laura Williams is a short-term rental owner who testified to the Jackson County Legislature.

"It feels good to know that by showing up here, our voices were heard, that matters," Zehms said.

While the fight isn't over, short-term rental owners now have more time to prepare for future discussions or get out of the business entirely.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

