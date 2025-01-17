Japan, Greenland, Kansas City? BBC releases list of top 25 places to visit in 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The BBC is high on Kansas City, Missouri, for 2025.

The British-based media giant came out this week with its top 25 places to visit in 2025.

With destinations ranging from Greenland, Hawaii, and Oslo, the outlet’s list spans the globe.

Kansas City, Missouri, came in at No. 22 on the list. The outlet praised the region’s recent infrastructure, which will include the launch later this year of the 3.5-mile KC Streetcar extension from Union Station south to the University of Missouri - Kansas City.

The write-up describes 2025 as Kansas City’s “glow-up year.”

2025 continues a multi-year trend of Kansas City in the travel spotlight. Watch a recap of the latest tourism data in the video player below.

Ambassador Hotel calls 2023 'renaissance year' amid record-breaking tourist numbers in KC

—