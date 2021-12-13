Watch
Jason Sudeikis receives Golden Globe nomination for Ted Lasso

Jordan Betts
Jason Sudeikis being interviewed about "Ted Lasso" by Jordan Betts
Jason Sudeikis
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 13, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis has received a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis previously won this category at the 2021 Golden Globe also for Ted Lasso.

Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday, and Ted Lasso received four nominations, the second most nominations for a TV show behind Succession with five nominations.

The other nominations Ted Lasso received were Brett Goldstein for best actor in a supporting role on television, Hannah Waddingham for best actress in a supporting role on television and best television series - musical or comedy.

Ted Lasso was nominated last year for best television series - musical or comedy but lost to Schitt's Creek.

