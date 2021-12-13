Jason Sudeikis receives Golden Globe nomination for Ted Lasso

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis has received a Golden Globe nomination for best actor in a television series - musical or comedy for Ted Lasso.

Sudeikis previously won this category at the 2021 Golden Globe also for Ted Lasso.

Golden Globe nominations were announced Monday , and Ted Lasso received four nominations, the second most nominations for a TV show behind Succession with five nominations.

The other nominations Ted Lasso received were Brett Goldstein for best actor in a supporting role on television, Hannah Waddingham for best actress in a supporting role on television and best television series - musical or comedy.

Ted Lasso was nominated last year for best television series - musical or comedy but lost to Schitt's Creek.