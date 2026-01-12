JaxCo Legislature reviewing ordinance that would prohibit law officers from concealing their faces, badges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Legislature is considering adopting an ordinance that would prohibit law enforcement officers from concealing their faces or badges.

Ordinance 6050 is on the Monday, Jan. 12, agenda for the legislature.

The ordinance states it would prohibit officers from “concealing their faces or badges during performance of their official duties and establishing penalties and exemptions.”

Further, the ordinance explains its purpose would be to “strengthen transparency, accountability and public trust in law enforcement.”

The ordinance would require agencies to adopt written policies for exemptions, which would be reported annually to the legislature.

Exemptions could include undercover assignments, tactical operations, medical equipment requirements, etc.

Failure to comply could "result in internal disciplinary action, increased exposure to civil liability in related legal claims and criminal misdemeanor penalties,” per the proposed ordinance language.

The ordinance was filed in November and first placed on the agenda in December.

However, the topic of law enforcement officers concealing their faces has gained attention after a masked ICE officer shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forté said he does not support the ordinance because he believes it reflects “ongoing government overreach and dialogue on public safety and law-enforcement practices, without input from those tasked with the duty to protect those we serve.”

Conversely, Legislator Manny Abarca, who sponsored the ordinance, released a statement in which he stressed his feelings about why he believes the ordinance is necessary.

“This ordinance is about ensuring that people know who is exercising authority over them,” Abarca said. “Visibility is a basic component of accountability. When identification is obscured, trust breaks down — and the consequences can be severe.”

The Jackson County Legislature's Anti-Crime Committee is in control of Ordinance 6050. Monday’s agenda item states the ordinance is up for its second perfection.

