JCDHE reports norovirus outbreak at Bentwood Elementary is over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment reports the norovirus outbreak at Bentwood Elementary School, part of the Olathe School District, is over.

During the outbreak, 97 cases were reported. Of those, two were confirmed. The other 95 cases were epidemiologically linked, which means those who were sick “experienced similar symptoms around the same time and in the same setting, suggesting they were part of the same outbreak,” JCDHE said.

No new cases have been reported since Oct. 13.

The health department said it worked closely with school officials during the outbreak to “prevent further spread of illness” and will continue to monitor the situation, even though the outbreak is over.

JCDHE said norovirus is highly contagious, so it spreads easily in school settings. Washing hands, disinfecting surfaces and staying home when sick can help prevent the spread.

Anyone with symptoms, including vomiting and diarrhea, should stay home for at least 48 hours after their symptoms stop, per JCDHE.

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