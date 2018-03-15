JCPenney looking to hire 400 people for call center expansion

LENEXA, Kan. — As other companies and stores in the area close, JCPenney announced a 400-person expansion of its call center in Lenexa.

The company hosted a job fair at its logistics center in Lenexa on Thursday. Some applicants were even offered positions right on the spot.

According to the company, more online orders created a demand for call-takers with customer service experience.

"Just anything where you'd had to deal with customers because you have to be able to problem solve and move quickly and have lots of empathy," Tammy Chanley, a JCPenney recruiting specialist, said.

The call center's expansion is good news for job seekers tired of hearing about businesses doing just the opposite.

"That's really awesome for the city, especially with all these other companies closing down," Kathryn Hume, who applied for a JCPenney job, said.

On Thursday, a Toys "R" Us spokesperson confirmed they will close their Lee's Summit distribution center, along with area stores. According to the Lee's Summit Economic Development Council, 300 people were employed at the distribution center in November of 2017.

Back in January, Harley Davidson announced plans to close its Kansas City plant in 2019, eliminating 800 jobs in the area. Just weeks later, Procter & Gamble said it would close its plant in KCK. All 280 employees were told they would need to relocate or lose their jobs.

Despite those closures, the Mid-America Regional Council found the metro has actually added 5,000 new manufacturing jobs in the past five years.

Although she was searching for 5 months for a job, Kathryn Hume said she always knew an opportunity would come around. She joined job clubs and even worked with a coach to land a gig. All of that hard work paid off Thursday, when she walked out of JCPenney with a new job.

"It feels really good. I'm happy to be buying donuts for the job club, which is the process you do when you get your job," she said.

JCPenney needs to fill the 400 positions before July 2. If you missed today's job fair, you can contact the recruiting specialist for the call center at 913-217-1094.