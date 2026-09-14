JCPH: Measles confirmed in eastern Jackson County resident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Public Health has confirmed one case of measles in an eastern Jackson County resident.

The health department reports the individual was vaccinated. Now, they are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, meaning they will remain isolated until they are no longer infectious.

Breakout cases are rare but possible, as “no vaccine is 100% effective,” JCPH shared.

Vaccinated individuals usually experience milder cases.

JCPH says they have not identified any additional cases, and the “risk to the general public is currently considered low.”

So far, the investigation has revealed the infected individual visited the JCPH clinic in Lee’s Summit twice last week.

Possible exposure windows include 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10. The JCPH building is located at 3651 Ralph Powell Road.

JCPH said it closed Monday, Sept. 14, as a precaution but will reopen Tuesday. The health department is contacting staff and clients present during the exposure window.

In addition to Lee’s Summit, JCPH reports the infected person visited two spots in Overland Park on Monday, Sept. 7:



Kyoto Sushi and Steak, 6792 W. 135th St.

Between noon and 4:30 p.m.

Pan-Asia Supermarket, 12035 Metcalf Ave.

Between 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.



KSHB 41

Anyone present during the exposure windows should monitor for symptoms 21 days after exposure. Contact a local health department if symptoms develop.

Measles symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red/watery eyes, white dots inside the mouth, and a rash that starts on the face and spreads down the body. Symptoms typically appear 7-14 days after exposure, with the rash appearing 3-5 days after initial symptoms, per JCPH.

Additionally, the health department says unvaccinated people should isolate for 21 days; those with at least one vaccine are not required to isolate.

JCPH put together this survey to better determine individual exposure risks.

“Our top priority right now is making sure anyone who may have been exposed has the information they need to protect themselves and their families,” Bridgette Shaffer, health director at JCPH, said in a news release.

Further questions can be answered via the JCPH Measles Hotline at 816-404-9889 or the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment at 913-826-1303.

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