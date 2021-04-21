JetBlue announces new routes from KCI to Boston, New York

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City air travelers will soon be able to take JetBlue Airways on travel to Boston and New York City.

The carrier announced Wednesday morning that it intends to launch non-stop service between Kansas City International Airport to Boston’s Logan International Airport and New York’s JFK International Airport.

According to the Kansas City Aviation Department, prior to the pandemic, New York was the third most popular destination for Kansas City air travelers, with Boston among the fastest-growing destinations.

The carrier plans to launch the new routes in 2022.

“As more travelers return to the skies, we’ve taken a fresh look at our route map and identified new places where our award-winning service and low fares can help stimulate recovery and advance our focus city growth strategy in the Northeast” JetBlue Vice President of network planning, Andrea Lusso said in a release. “We can’t wait to introduce the JetBlue brand to new customers in Kansas City who will soon benefit from better service and more competition. We look forward to seeing them onboard soon.”

Pat Klein, director of the city’s aviation department, said the new routes are attributable to the 2017 election in which Kansas City voters approved a new terminal at KCI .

That terminal is slated for a spring 2023 opening .

“We’re proud to see our voters’ support bearing fruit,” Klein said in a release. “Expect more positive announcements as KCI and Kansas City government help lead our reopening and economic recovery.”