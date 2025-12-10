Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Johnson County Commissioners to vote Thursday to repeal sales tax question proposed for March 2026 ballot

Johnson County Commission meets in April of 2025 to discuss the letter of intent from the Greater Kansas City Home Ownership Initiative.
John Batten
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Board of Commissioners plan to vote Thursday to remove a public safety sales tax extension from a special March 3, 2026, mail-in ballot following a Shawnee County judge's decision Tuesday.

The decision from Judge Jay Befort came down about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The judge agreed with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach's contention the proposed sales tax extension "raised questions about the county's authority to include certain public safety construction and operational costs within the existing sales tax renewal resolution," according to an earlier news release from Johnson County.

The county commission voted in July to have the county's chief attorney review the ballot language on the resolution and move the election from November 2025 to March 2026, the July 24 news release states.

With the judge's decision, the county commissioners met in closed session Tuesday evening to talk about their next move.

The commissioners came out of closed session and voted unanimously to vote again at Thursday's regular county commission meeting to remove the public safety sales tax extension from the March 2026 mail-in ballot.

"Despite that action, the needs that the county expressed still exist," Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman said in open session after the vote. "Our county continues to grow and the projects and services impact everyone's quality of life. The cost of those will continue to increase."

Kelly said the county commissioners would "explore all options without delay."

The county commission's board meeting Thursday begins at 9:30 a.m. in the third floor Hearing Room in the County Administration Building, 111 S. Cherry St., in Olathe.

The meeting is open to the public.

