Johnson County Community College to host job fair for commercial truck drivers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Amid widespread driver shortages, the Johnson County Community College will host a job fair for those interested in becoming a commercial truck driver on July 15.

The trucking industry as a whole is facing widespread driver shortages, which have contributed to supply chain issues across the country.

And, the problem is getting worse. The driver shortage could be as large as 100,000 drivers in 2023, according to the American Trucking Association (ATA).

Previously, the aging demographic of truck drivers, lack of qualified applicants and inability to attract younger workers has been attributed to the shortage .

The average pay for a truck drivers in 2019 was about $59,000, according to the ATA.

The fair will take place from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the the Capitol Federal Conference Center, for those interested in learning more.

Several companies will be in attendance to discuss job openings. The list includes:



Old Dominion Freight Line