Johnson County firefighters capture escaped pet iguana 35–45 feet up in tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This is no cat stuck in a tree story.

A pet iguana escaped and was in a tree when firefighters came to the rescue.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Johnson County Consolidated Fire Department No. 1 were called to the 200 block of West Allen Street in Spring Hill to help reunite Tasslehoff the iguana with his owner.

Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 Iguana rescue

Tasslehoff is 3 feet long and weighs 30-40 pounds. Firefighters described him as "very sweet."

He had escaped from his owner about a week ago and was approximately 35 to 45 feet up in a tree.

Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 Iguana rescue

The fire department used a ladder truck and borrowed a catch pole from the Spring Hill Police Department to catch him.

Firefighters said the owner was thankful their assistance in reuniting with Tasslehoff.

Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 1 Iguana rescue

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