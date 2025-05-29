Johnson County health officials issue advisory after overflow at Leawood wastewater treatment facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment released a public health advisory Thursday after an overflow incident at the Tomahawk Creek Wastewater Treatment Facility.

JCDHE said the advisory affects residents and businesses located near the treatment facility, 10701 Lee Blvd. in Leawood.

Officials identified the overflow Thursday morning, around 9:15 a.m. It has since been resolved.

The cause was said to be an operational failure during routine maintenance.

Tests are being conducted by Johnson County Wastewater personnel on the creek water downstream from the facility. Additionally, crews are working to clean up the surrounding area to prevent “further contamination.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, due to a potential risk of E. coli exposure, JCDHE advises individuals to have no contact with the water in the creek until further notice," JCDHE said in a news release. "Residents are also advised to keep their pets from making contact with standing water in the affected areas. This does not represent any impact/implications to the public water system (i.e., tap water)."

Signage will be posted in the area, and JCDHE will communicate an update once the notice is lifted.

—