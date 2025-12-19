Johnson County, Kansas, Election Commissioner Fred Sherman resigned Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fred Sherman announced his resignation from the position of Johnson County, Kansas, election commissioner Thursday after four years in the job, according to Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

“I thank Fred for his service to the people of Johnson County,” Schwab said in a news release. “I appreciate his commitment to administering elections that are safe, secure, and transparent.”

Before becoming the county's election commissioner, Sherman served as deputy election security commissioner in Johnson County. He worked to help the county with the 2020 primary and general elections amid the COVID‑19 pandemic.

Records obtained by KSHB 41 News earlier in 2025 show former Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden wanted to charge Sherman with voter intimidation and obstructing voting privileges.

Hayden's controversial three-year investigation produced no proof of fraud and no charges.

The Office of the Secretary of State will work in coordination with Johnson County officials to evaluate candidates, conduct interviews, and appoint a successor, according to the news release.

—

