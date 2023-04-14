Johnson County libraries eliminate overdue fines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County libraries are following a nationwide trend by eliminating overdue fines on library materials.

Patrons who have checked out books, games, movies or other materials and have not returned them before their due date will not have to pay overdue fines.

"The Library will also forgive unpaid fines currently on patrons’ accounts and waive unpaid fees that are more than seven years old," the Johnson County Library website says.

The Johnson County Library said its choice follows a nationwide trend of libraries going fine free "to remove barriers and improve access to library services and materials."

Fees — which differ from fines as costs are assessed based on whether materials are lost or damaged — will still apply.

"Fees will continue to be assessed when materials are not renewed or returned within 30 days of their due date, have been lost, or have been returned damaged," its website says.

If an item is not returned within 30 days of its due date, the patron will be charged a replacement fee and unable to check out any items using the self-check until the item is returned to the library or the fee is paid.

According to the Johnson County Library, research shows that fines are not effective in encouraging people to return items, but rather can become a barrier to people wanting to utilize public libraries.

—