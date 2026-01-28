Johnson County, Missouri, family dog praised for saving owner’s life in house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A dog named Red has been credited with saving a man from a house fire Monday near Warrensburg, Missouri.

Firefighters with the Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 100 block of SE 685 Road around 9:45 p.m. Monday. The resident had exited the house before crews arrived.

According to the fire department, the 66-year-old man said Red woke him up as the house was filling with smoke, and he credited the dog with saving him by providing an early warning that gave him time to get out.

“This call could have had a very different outcome,” said Fire District Captain Joe Jennings. “The resident’s quick evacuation, prompted by his dog, made all the difference. It’s a reminder of how important early warning can be in any fire situation.”

The resident was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation injuries, and the dog did not sustain any injuries. No firefighters were injured during the call.

Fire District Lieutenant Tim Caudill is looking after Red while his owner receives treatment for his injuries, according to the Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District on Facebook.