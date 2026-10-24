Johnson County, Missouri, fire mourns passing of lieutenant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District announced Lt. Ben Burd, who served the district for 12 years, has passed after his fight with brain cancer.

Burd's four-year battle with cancer came to an end Saturday morning at the age of 32, according to a press release.

Burd started his service with Johnson County fire in 2014 as a firefighter at Station 4 in Knob Noster. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2022, and in 2025, he moved to the Training and Safety Division for the district.

“Ben dedicated 12 years of his life to this district and the communities we serve,” Fire Chief Larry Jennings said in a press release. “He grew with this organization, from a firefighter to a lieutenant helping prepare the next generation of firefighters. Our hearts are with his wife and children. We are proud of Lt. Burd’s service and deeply saddened that his life ended far too soon.”

Burd is survived by his wife and two children.

Funeral services and memorial information will be shared when details become available, per the Johnson County Fire Protection District.

Burd also served in the United States Air Force at Whiteman Air Force Base for several years.

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