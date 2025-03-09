Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District Captain dies in line of duty

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Missouri, Fire Protection District Captain died in the line of duty Saturday afternoon.

Captain Vernon Collett collapsed while fighting a natural cover fire.

Despite nearly an hour of lifesaving efforts, he was declared dead at the scene.

Collett served 29 years with the Johnson County Fire Protection District.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Captain Collett’s family, friends, and colleagues. We ask that the community keep them in their thoughts during this difficult time," the fire district said in a Facebook post.

—