Johnson County rescue crews free construction worker from Overland Park trench collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County rescue crews were called to a trench collapse Tuesday afternoon near 159th and Mission Road.

Firefighters from several agencies — Overland Park, Olathe, Leawood and Johnson County Consolidated Fire District No. 2 — and Johnson County MED-ACT responders were called shortly after noon to the construction site to help free a worker trapped by a collapsed trench.

OPFD said the worker, a man in his 30s, was working to connect a sewer line at the time of the collapse.

The man’s coworkers called 911, OPFD said.

Firefighters said the worker was breathing and talking during the rescue. Once freed from the trench, the worker was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

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