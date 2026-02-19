Johnson County small businesses shared tariff concerns with Rep. Sharice Davids

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues in Overland Park and Johnson County and around government accountability. Share your story with Isabella.

Small business owners in Johnson County are facing mounting financial pressures as tariffs drive up costs for essential supplies.

That's forcing them to make difficult decisions about pricing, employee wages and business sustainability.

Sweet Tee's Coffee Shop in Olathe is known for its cozy atmosphere and chocolate treats, which are getting more expensive with tariffs on cocoa.

"We're about community, not about coffee," said Karen Morris, owner of Sweet Tee's Coffee Shop.

Morris has watched cocoa prices skyrocket due to tariffs, creating significant challenges for her business.

"It goes from $99 to $250 for the exact same packaging in less than six months," Morris said. "That's a huge hit to my bottom line."

The dramatic price increases are making balancing prices, quality and employee wages a challenge.

"It's definitely impacting the ability for me to give raises to my employees," Morris said.

Morris and other Johnson County business owners shared their tariff troubles with U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday afternoon.

"Small businesses are really the backbone of the economy around here," Davids said. "This is one of the reasons that I've really been pushing for some stability when it comes to our country's approach to tariffs."

Business owners hope their concerns will be heard in Congress.

"They can certainly be a big voice," said Brett Goodwin, owner of The Learning Tree Toy & Bookstore.

For Goodwin, he's dealing with staffing shortages, too.

"Trying to find people who are interested in working here, have the right skill set, right availability, it's always an interesting challenge," Goodwin said.

For now, owners will keep pouring back into the Johnson County community, hoping congressional action can help their bottom line before the cost of doing business becomes unsustainable.

"Seeing those faces every day, seeing those regulars come in gives me joy," Morris said.

