Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Johnson County will open 3 warming centers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Cold weather
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AP photo
FILE: A woman bundles up against the cold.
Cold weather
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, officials announced Wednesday the county will open three warming centers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19.

The three warming centers:

  • Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th St., Overland Park
  • Redemption Church, 515 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe
  • Salvation Army, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With all branches of the Johnson County and Olathe Public Libraries closed on Monday for the holiday, the three centers will serve as warming centers in place of the libraries.

No matter the weather Monday, the centers will be open.

The county said the centers will offer phone charging, snacks and hot drinks.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us