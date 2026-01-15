Johnson County will open 3 warming centers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnson County, Kansas, officials announced Wednesday the county will open three warming centers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 19.

The three warming centers:



Overland Park Christian Church, 7600 W. 75th St., Overland Park

Redemption Church, 515 S. Ridgeview Road, Olathe

Salvation Army, 420 E. Santa Fe, Olathe

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

With all branches of the Johnson County and Olathe Public Libraries closed on Monday for the holiday, the three centers will serve as warming centers in place of the libraries.

No matter the weather Monday, the centers will be open.

The county said the centers will offer phone charging, snacks and hot drinks.

—