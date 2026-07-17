KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 News anchor Rae Daniel covers stories across Kansas City with a focus on community groups and highlighting fun things to do on the weekends. Share your idea with Rae by email .

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If you're still looking for weekend plans, I have another fun idea for you.

Jon Batiste calls Kansas City 'very special' ahead of Friday's concert at Starlight

Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and multi-Grammy award winning artist, Jon Batiste will make his way to Kansas City Friday evening to perform at Starlight.

Kansas City is one of several stops Batiste is making in his 'Fantastical Musical Journey' tour.

I had a chance to chat with the award winning artist Thursday evening, and he shared his excitement to be back in Kansas City. Batiste shared that every single time he visits Kansas City, it's special.

"Oh my goodness, I LOVE Kansas City," Batiste said. " I remember the first time I was in Kansas City til this day and I've been for a few times over the years and every single time, it's very special. We brought my family down to the Jazz Museum and I was honored with this incredible award, this lifetime achievement award and this was in my 20s and I was like I'm not done yet! But I was feeling so honored, so I feel a connection. You know the city feels very very close to us and we always try and give our all when we come perform so it's gong to go over the top, I can't wait!"

Batiste says he wants the audience to leave with a sense of hope when they hear him and his band perform, and leave them with an energy they can move forward with.

He performs at 8 p.m. at Starlight Theatre. For ticket and performance information, click here.

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