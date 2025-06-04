Judge cites Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca with violating protection order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Municipal Court judge has cited Jackson County Legislator Manny Abarca with violating a protection order.

Judge Courtney Anne Wachel announced the ordinance violation Wednesday afternoon and set a court date of 9 a.m. on July 10.

The municipal summons in the case indicated that Abarca violated the protection order at 10:29 p.m. on Monday, June 2.

Over the weekend, Alexis Michelle, with whom Abarca has a 2-year-old son, posted she had not seen her son since Sunday afternoon, June 1.

A missing persons report was filed with Shawnee, Kansas, police.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, Abarca released a statement to local media regarding the missing persons report.

“It has come to my attention that a ‘missing persons’ report has been filed erroneously concerning my son and me,” Abarca said in the early morning statement. “Please rest assured we are not missing and that we are both safe and healthy.”

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, a Shawnee police spokesperson confirmed an active investigation was underway and that while they had been able to make phone contact with Abarca, they had yet to be able to connect with him through “direct, in-person contact.”

Hours later, Abarca appeared via remote video to attend a Jackson County Legislative session.

In a post late Tuesday night, Alexis Michelle posted an update on her Facebook page that she still did not have her son.

KSHB 41 has reached out to Abarca for a comment. This story will be updated once one is received.

