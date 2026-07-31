Judge frees Kansas City, Kansas, man convicted in 2008 murder, cites prosecutor violations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man found guilty in connection with a 2008 murder has been freed after a review of his case found prosecutors committed a Brady violation.

On Friday, Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree’s office announced that his office’s Community Integrity Unit had recently completed a review of the case of defendant Ronnell Burnett.

In 2011, a Wyandotte County jury found Burnett guilty of first-degree murder in 2008, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sentenced him to life in prison.

According to a press release, the Community Integrity Unit found that a Brady violation occurred during the prosecution of Burnett.

A Brady violation occurs when prosecutors fail to disclose evidence.

“While this violation predates the current administration, our CIU attorneys immediately contacted Burnett and his legal representative,” a press release from Dupree’s office said Friday. “But for the diligence of the CIU, the violation by the previous administration would have gone undiscovered.”

Dupree said his office filed a motion to vacate Burnett’s conviction. A Wyandotte County District Court judge ruled in favor of the motion “after finding the previous administration failed to disclose exculpatory evidence.” The judge ordered Burnett to be immediately released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—