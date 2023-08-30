Judge rules in favor of Jackson County sheriff in lawsuit filed by FOP lodge over raises

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge ruled in favor of Sheriff Darryl Forte Wednesday in a lawsuit over implementing raises filed by the West Central Missouri Regional Lodge #50 of the Fraternal Order of Police.

The lodge wanted the judge to issue a Writ of Mandamus to compel Forte and Michelle Chrisman, director of human resources for the county, to "take any and all steps necessary (including cooperating with one another) to implement the salary ranges established by Ordinance No. 5697 for deputies and sergeants, including retroactive pay," the lawsuit stated.

The Jackson County Legislature passed the ordinance on Nov. 7, 2022.

Forte told Jackson County legislators he was concerned about the ordinance and said he supported raises for all his staff, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

"Although he conveyed the request was not made through the proper channels as outlined in the existing Memorandum of Understanding with the FOP, nor would the raises be applied to all his associates in a fair and equitable manner," per the news release.

Judge David Chamberlain wrote in his judgment, "The Court finds that Ordinance No. 5697 does not create a clear, unequivocal duty that has been defaulted on by Respondents" because the ordinance merely "authorizes the elected sheriff to give salary increase to specific employees."

—