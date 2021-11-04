Watch
Judge: Strickland case can proceed as scheduled

James Wooldridge/The Kansas City Star
Kevin Strickland is pictured in an interview room at Western Missouri Correctional Center, in Cameron, Missouri, on Nov. 5, 2019. Strickland is serving a life sentence for a 1978 triple murder that he claims he did not commit. (JAMES WOOLDRIDGE/The Kansas City Star)
Kevin Strickland
Posted at 3:09 PM, Nov 04, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Missouri judge appointed to oversee the case that could lead to the exoneration of Kevin Strickland ruled Thursday that the case can proceed as scheduled.

Judge James E. Welsh said during a motions hearing on Thursday that prosecutors could present their arguments in support of exonerating Strickland’s 1979 triple murder conviction on Monday, Nov. 8.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker launched the effort earlier this year after her office became convinced of Strickland’s innocence.

That perspective is not shared by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has said he remains convinced Strickland is guilty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

