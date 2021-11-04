Judge: Strickland case can proceed as scheduled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A retired Missouri judge appointed to oversee the case that could lead to the exoneration of Kevin Strickland ruled Thursday that the case can proceed as scheduled.

Judge James E. Welsh said during a motions hearing on Thursday that prosecutors could present their arguments in support of exonerating Strickland’s 1979 triple murder conviction on Monday, Nov. 8.

Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker launched the effort earlier this year after her office became convinced of Strickland’s innocence.

That perspective is not shared by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who has said he remains convinced Strickland is guilty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

