Judge to review Strickland case updates Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A scheduling conference Wednesday will determine hearing dates in the appeal of Kevin Strickland's triple murder conviction.

The hearing will be held online at 2 p.m.

Former Missouri Court of Appeals Judge James Welsh was appointed to hear the case last week in a ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court.

That ruling prevents any Jackson County, Missouri, judge from hearing Strickland's appeal.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued the Jackson County judges could not be impartial in a hearing to determine if Strickland's conviction should overturned.

The ruling also meant the cancellation of two-day hearing set for Oct. 5-6 before Jackson County Judge Kevin Harrell.

Judge Harrell was expected to rule on whether Strickland could be released from prison.

Strickland has spent most of his life in Missouri prisons after being convicted in a 1978 triple murder in Kansas City, Missouri.

His attorneys argue new evidence proves Strickland was not involved in the shooting deaths.

