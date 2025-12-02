'Just taking my time': Metro drivers brave first snowfall of the season

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne reports on stories in Overland Park, Johnson County and topics about government accountability. Share your story idea with Isabella . She went out in the frigid temperatures and snow to get the voices of drivers who got their first taste of winter and the treacherous roads the frozen mix left behind.

—

Whether you live on the Missouri or Kansas side, plow crews were salting and scraping the streets day and night on Monday. The storm dumped three to five inches of snow during our first winter storm this season.

While it's the busiest, it's not the most wonderful time of the year for snow plow drivers. They want drivers to slow and down give them plenty of room to clear the road.

Jake Weller

"I got a big list to do tonight," Franklin Navas, a plow driver, said. "When I [drove] to work, I saw like five or six people crashing with other cars on the highway."

Winter, with snow, ice, wind and frigid temperatures comes every year, but the first storm of the season reminds everyone of basic driving lessons.

Jake Weller

"Just taking my time, that's all I can do," Dane Broadie said while putting fuel in his SUV. ""[The roads] have been slippery all over, just have to watch out for the slush going through intersections."

Some drivers who stopped at the QuikTrip in Overland Park told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne there was a difference when crossing the state line from Kansas to Missouri.

Jake Weller

"Out here in Overland Park is 10 times better than the city," Shallanea Knolley said of her driving experiences. "I had to leave at 2 p.m. just to make sure I got [to work] on time because the roads are that bad in the city."

Knolley explained she had to buy two new tires for her SUV after she drove up a hill in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

"It shouldn't be that bad at 3 in the evening in the city," Knolley said. "I was not expecting that, but it is what it is."

Plows take care the main streets first and then move into the neighborhoods.

Meg Ralph, communications director for Overland Park, said crews were making good progress on the roads.

Jake Weller

"If you haven't seen a plow down your street in your neighborhood yet, they should be coming [Monday night] and into the early morning," Ralph said.

Neighbors can help with the effort to clear the streets by moving their vehicles.

"That certainly helps the plows get a clear path through the streets so that there's less to plow later or less snow left in the street," Ralph said.

Even once the snow is clear, drivers should still take it slow on the slush that's left behind.

In Kansas City, Kansas, crews will continue working as temperatures drop into the teens and road surfaces remain below freezing, according to a news release from the city.

The news release also states salt treatment may be less effective overnight due to the cold pavement temperatures, which are not expected to rise above freezing until mid-morning Tuesday. Most Hot and Secondary Routes have already been treated and plowed once today, and overnight work will center on maintaining traction and addressing slick areas.

Hot Routes are major thoroughfares like State Avenue and Parallel Parkway, and streets that serve police stations, fire stations, hospitals, and schools, the news release states. Secondary Routes connect neighborhoods to Hot Routes. Neighborhood Routes are local residential streets, including cul-de-sacs and dead ends.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson reached out to several cities for updates on their snow removal operations.

Kansas City, Missouri,crews are plowing around the clock, along with dropping salt and ice ban. If you park on a city street, drivers are asked to use the north or west side of the street so snow removal crews can operate as safely and efficiently as possible.

Platte County, Missouri, reports the roads are 70-100% clear. Crews will go back out at 5 a.m. Tuesday to drop more treatment on intersections and hills.

MODOT will keep working overnight, plowing major routes and then secondary routes.

A list of school cancellations can be found here.

—