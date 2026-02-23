Juvenile arrested following altercation at student protest Friday in Olathe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The initial call came in around 2:07 p.m. for a physical disturbance near College Boulevard and South Lone Elm Road in Olathe, Kansas, per a press release from the Olathe Police Department.

Olathe Northwest High School shared information on Feb. 19 of a student-organized walkout, but the school was unaware of a separate student demonstration planned for the same time, Olathe Public Schools said.

OPD officers and the school district’s Safety Services staff stabilized the off-campus incident, and OPD took one male juvenile into custody.

Olathe Northwest principal Chris Zuck said in an email to families and staff that student demonstrations, such as these walkouts, are not sponsored, endorsed or organized by staff, the school or the district.

“As educators, we remain politically neutral. We believe a student’s constitutional right to participate in a walkout is equal to another student’s constitutional right not to participate,” Zuck continued in an email.

While addressing students in an email, Zuck also said violence will not be tolerated and will result in serious consequences.

School officials continue to work closely with law enforcement to identify students involved, as police continue to investigate the case.

“The Olathe Police Department supports the community’s right to engage in peaceful protest and lawful assembly,” the Olathe Police Department said in a press release. “We are committed to protecting those rights while also ensuring public safety. Violence, property damage, or threats to people will be addressed appropriately to protect the community.”

Anyone with potential information is encouraged to call OPD at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

—