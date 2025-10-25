Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
K-10 Highway in Lawrence closed for over 5 hours overnight due to fatal head-on crash

Douglas County Sheriff's Office vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas 10 Highway between West 27th and Iowa streets was closed for over five hours overnight after a fatal head-on crash.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Friday, a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on K-10 while a Kia Forte was traveling eastbound on the same roadway.

The driver of the Chevrolet then went left of center and struck the Kia head-on.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies closed the highway at around 10:40 p.m. Friday due to the crash. K-10 was reopened just before 4 a.m. Saturday.

The driver of the Kia, 41-year-old Michael Dieker of Kansas City, Missouri, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 23-year-old Eliseo Munoz of Lawrence, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it is unknown whether Munoz was wearing a seatbelt.

