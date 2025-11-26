Kansas City's Repertory Theatre's Scrooge to retire after 25 years in role

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gary Neal Johnson will take the stage as Ebenezer Scrooge for the final time when Kansas City Repertory Theatre's "A Christmas Carol" closes December 27, marking the end of a remarkable 25-year run in the iconic role.

Now, he's ready for his last opening night ever, on Sunday.

KC Rep estimates Johnson has performed as Scrooge more than 1,100 times over the past quarter-century, making him synonymous with the character for generations of Kansas City families who have made watching the play an annual tradition.

The veteran actor has actually been part of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for more than 40 years, with 25 of those years spent as the miserly protagonist who learns the true meaning of Christmas.

After so many years, he said he has tried to escape some rehearsals.

“But I’m reminded that, ‘Gary, everybody else hasn’t done this for that long,’” he said, laughing. “It’s part of who I am,” Johnson said.

He said this last season feels different — special. “I’ve found myself cherishing people and moments in the play, perhaps more than I have before,” he said.

Jason Chanos will be the last person to direct Johnson.

“It’s going to be a highlight of my career, for sure because he’s a living legend,” Chanos said.

For many people in Kansas City, Johnson is the only Scrooge they know, including Chanos and his family.

“He’s gotten better and better and better. And this year, it’s like he knows — he’s like, ‘Okay, I’m going to give it all I’ve got,’” Chanos said.

Next year will bring change. They still don’t know who will replace Johnson.

For him, life will look different, too. “There are a number of things I look forward to doing next winter that I can’t do — and haven’t been able to do for a long time,” Johnson said.

