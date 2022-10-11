KanCare hosts series of meetings about future of state’s Medicaid program

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansans will have the chance to shape the future of the state’s Medicaid program during a series of meetings beginning Tuesday.

The state’s medicaid program is called KanCare . It provides free and reduced healthcare for people who have low incomes, are caregivers for children, are expectant mothers or qualify in other ways. About 485,000 Kansans are currently enrolled.

Since KanCare began in 2013, its authority from the federal government has come through a series of waivers, something called a 1115 Waiver. Those waivers are typically used to test pilot programs within he Medicaid umbrella, but Kansas has used the waiver for its entire program. The state’s KanCare director, Sarah Fertig, said the program has outgrown this type of partnership. The state must let the federal government know by the end of 2022 how it wants to modify its agreement.

Fertig says Kansas does not plan to propose any changes to eligibility requirements, available benefits or participating providers. A new federal partnership would eliminate some budget restrictions the federal government places on the program. Without those limits, Kansas would have more control to potentially expand services, reduce wait times and implement more laws designed to advance the program.

KanCare will spend this month gathering feedback. Next year, it will negotiate with the federal government. Any changes would take effect in 2024.

Virtual meetings take place Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct.11 and 12, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. There is also a meeting Thursday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.

In-person meetings begin Monday, Oct. 17 and end Wednesday, Oct. 19. The only meetings in the Kansas City metropolitan area occur Tuesday, Oct 18 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Kansas City, Kansas, Community College’s Technical Education Center located at 6565 State Avenue.