Incumbent Roger Marshall to face Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton for Senate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas voters made selections Tuesday in the primary election for the Democratic and Republican nominations for United States senator for Kansas.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall (R), who has served in the role for five years, will face off against Democrat Adam Hamilton, the Associated Press reports.

Marshall was one of two Republican candidates running in the Republican primary, with Pond Naramore wrapping up the party’s docket.

The Democratic ticket was lengthier. In addition to Hamilton, it included Damon Anderson, Christy Davis, Jason Hart, Kevin Latz, Erik Murray, Sandy Spidel Neumann, Anne Parelkar, Patrick C. Schmidt, Michael “Mike” Soetaert and Noah Taylor.

Hamilton's campaign expressed confidence Tuesday night that Kansans across parties will unite in November to vote Marshall out.

"They’re tired [of] skyrocketing prices for gas, groceries, and healthcare. They’re tired of a Senator who only pretends to live in Kansas," the campaign said in a statement. "Kansas Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are ready for something different. Kansas families are ready for something better. That’s why Adam Hamilton is going to beat Roger Marshall in November.”

The Democratic National Committee congratulated Hamilton on the win.

"As a trusted community leader and the founding pastor of the largest United Methodist church in the country, Adam Hamilton leads with authenticity and brings Americans together across party lines. That’s why he’s running for U.S. Senate — to ensure the voices of Kansans are heard and to deliver for every family across the state," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "He will work tirelessly to bring down costs, protect healthcare, support farmers and producers, create good-paying jobs, and build an affordable Kansas."

Martin said the DNC is ready to help "organize and mobilize voters" to elect "strong leaders like Hamilton."

A hot-button topic among Kansas residents has been data center development. Here is what Marshall and Hamilton told KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne last month:



Marshall — "Kansas isn't going to hand over our land, water, or power grid to Big Tech companies that turn a profit while local families foot the bill with taxpayer giveaways. I support the counties in Kansas who are standing up and saying NO to data centers."

Hamilton — "To me, the heart of the data center debate is who decides, and that ought to be the local community. If a town decides a project is worth it to land the jobs or increase their tax base, that's their decision. But if they don't want one, that should be their decision, too... If you're a data center, you should pay your own way. A data center's water can't come at the expense of a town's drinking water or a farmer's irrigation, and it can't show up as a higher bill for the family next door."

The race for U.S. senator for Kansas will be determined in the November general election.

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